Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program in U.S. with community reviewers Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Facebook Inc said it would ask community reviewers to fact-check content in a pilot program in the United States, as the social media platform looks to detect misinformation faster 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gadgets 360 Facebook to Pilot a New Fact Checking Programme With Community Reviewers https://t.co/Jqnp989PKW 5 seconds ago 🇨🇦MR. Michael RT @TheTorontoSun: Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers. https://t.co/ArZ9qkhiwj https://t.co/JUe8TlNgnV 26 minutes ago JacksonT Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers - https://t.co/TLQGKgdHJD 39 minutes ago 👑B RT @factchecknet: Facebook wants to help fact-checkers address false content faster. Starting today, as a pilot, the platform will have a t… 42 minutes ago Tiago Cunha Martins RT @karissabe: Facebook has a (somewhat bizarre) new pilot program that will tap its community of "diverse viewpoints" to help with fact ch… 46 minutes ago ETCIO ETCio | Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers https://t.co/vYW8baVXq5 56 minutes ago IFCN Facebook wants to help fact-checkers address false content faster. Starting today, as a pilot, the platform will ha… https://t.co/DYKgKVMYfe 1 hour ago Emily Spaven Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers https://t.co/Xl2YQsmEce 2 hours ago