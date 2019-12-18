Global  

Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program in U.S. with community reviewers

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Facebook Inc said it would ask community reviewers to fact-check content in a pilot program in the United States, as the social media platform looks to detect misinformation faster
