SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government by adopting a law Wednesday to keep cockfighting alive, bidding to protect a 400-year-old tradition on the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week, officials told The Associated Press. Those in the cockfighting business cautiously rejoiced amid concerns […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Samuel Bosque Puerto Rico heading into showdown over U.S. ban on cockfights https://t.co/96a0F5OGVL via @nbcnews Its easy for th… https://t.co/M31N7nZFYt 6 minutes ago Layla Puerto Rico heading into showdown over U.S. ban on cockfights ⁦@peta⁩ https://t.co/CmqJTJQMtM 1 hour ago MacKnowledge Puerto Rico heading into showdown over US ban on cockfights https://t.co/VbHITSGxP6 2 hours ago Bianca Padró Ocasio RT @danicacoto: Puerto Rico heading into showdown over US ban on cockfights as governor prepares to sign law to keep 400-year-old tradition… 2 hours ago barbara goda Puerto Rico heading into showdown over U.S. ban on cockfights https://t.co/lfuNbv0A3z via @nbcnews 3 hours ago St Lucia News Online Puerto Rico heading into showdown over U.S. ban on cockfights https://t.co/Tb7SdoQRL4 3 hours ago Alain41 Puerto Rico heading into showdown over US ban on cockfights. AP. (Fed law against cockfights goes into effect this… https://t.co/rYNdORgp6w 3 hours ago Alfred N Godinez Puerto Rico heading into showdown over US ban on cockfights!WTF?! You'd THINK THAT Puerto Rico WOULD have HURRICANE… https://t.co/S1zesH64LP 3 hours ago