Puerto Rico heading into showdown over US ban on cockfights

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government by adopting a law Wednesday to keep cockfighting alive, bidding to protect a 400-year-old tradition on the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week, officials told The Associated Press. Those in the cockfighting business cautiously rejoiced amid concerns […]
