Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump impeachment: What you need to know ahead of the historic vote

SBS Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Thousands rallied across the United States on the eve the House of Representatives historic votes on whether to impeach President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump calls impeachment a 'hoax' on eve of House vote

Trump calls impeachment a 'hoax' on eve of House vote 01:23

 As the House prepares to take up impeachment on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called the proceedings a "sham" and said he's not planning on watching the vote.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tishanncg

Pat Gile RT @ChrisJZullo: Impeachment is not about removing Trump from office. Impeachment is about defending Republic from abuse. If we let Donald… 5 seconds ago

HunchInvestor

Stephen Hilton RT @AFP: @realDonaldTrump UPDATE What could happen next in the #impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump following Wednesday's vo… 16 seconds ago

PleaseGetWorse

It Gets Worse RT @MarcEvanJackson: Donald Trump should be impeached and removed based on nothing more than what he has told us he has said and done while… 40 seconds ago

Tinydanc_er

Nancy Abramson RT @KarenMa23057987: If we, Republicans are willing to be honest with ourselves and put aside our agendas we must support impeachment. As a… 44 seconds ago

awesumvin

Shelly Hunert RT @swingleft: Trump in 2014 on what impeachment does to a president: “He would be a mess. He would be thinking about nothing but. It would… 47 seconds ago

propanemedia

10pPropane What a day. Donald Trump impeachment and 6ix9ine sentencing 55 seconds ago

thelucky7smokes

Cryptical 1 RT @willchamberlain: The fact that people are even saying #MerryImpeachmas proves what Republicans have been saying all along This is not… 1 minute ago

LaMondROCKS

John LaMond What the Democrat party is doing today is guaranteeing the Second Term of President Donald J. Trump. #impeachment #TRUMP2020Landside 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.