editing ... HL...Paroled serial killer arrested

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police arrested paroled serial killer Somkid Pumpuang on a Surin-Bangkok train at the Pak Chong station on Wednesday morning, for the murder of a woman in Khon Kaen province.
News video: Further footage of moment fugitive serial killer dubbed Thailand’s 'Jack The Ripper' was caught by police

Further footage of moment fugitive serial killer dubbed Thailand’s 'Jack The Ripper' was caught by police 02:58

 This is the moment a Thai serial killer was caught on a train this morning (December 18) after allegedly being released from prison and murdering a sixth victim. Somkid Pumpuang, 55, was sentenced to life in 2005 for the killing of five women in the country's nightlife industry - drawing...

