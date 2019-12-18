Zooming into the future with the Activa 125 BS-VI Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Honda’s base 125cc offering is now BS-VI compliant and gains a number of new features, as well as a big price hike in the process 👓 View full article

