Mueller probe: Donald Trump’s campaign aide gets 45-day jail term

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Mueller probe: Donald Trump’s campaign aide gets 45-day jail termA said that a former Trump campaign aide, who became a star witness for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, must serve 45 days in jail for his crimes despite his extensive assistance to prosecutors. Rick Gates's testimony helped convict Trump confidant Roger Stone and send former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to prison. At his sentencing on Tuesday, the judge praised his work for the government but imposed a brief jail term for tax and lobbying crimes. Gates must serve his time intermittently during a three-year term of probation. I accept complete responsibility for my actions, Gates told the United States (US) District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington. The sentencing ends one of...
News video: Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Rick Gates Sentenced

Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Rick Gates Sentenced 00:27

 President Donald Trump’s ex-deputy campaign manager has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

