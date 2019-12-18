Global  

Joe Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as US president, his doctor says

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Joe Biden, 77, is healthy and fit to serve as US president, his doctor saysWashington: Former Vice President Joe Biden is healthy enough to undertake the duties of the US presidency, his doctor said on Tuesday in a health report released by the Democrat’s campaign. Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against...
News video: Joe Biden's Doctor: He Is 'Fit' To Serve As President

Joe Biden's Doctor: He Is 'Fit' To Serve As President 00:42

 A doctor has cleared former Vice President Joe Biden for presidential service.

