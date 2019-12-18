Nixon says she was kept in dark about Lawyer X and Overland should have told her Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Former police chief Christine Nixon stopped short of saying she should have known about barrister-and-informer Nicola Gobbo, but did say her trusted deputy should have told her. 👓 View full article

