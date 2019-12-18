Global  

The Far Side is back. Sort of. Gary Larson will explain.

The Age Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Just shy of 25 years since its last original installment, the offbeat comic strip The Far Side has returned. But please don't call it a comeback.
