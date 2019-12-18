Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372M sold in Ohio

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Someone in Ohio is going to have a wonderful life! A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372 million was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, just eight days before Christmas, were: 22-30-53-55-56 +16. It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket […] 👓 View full article

