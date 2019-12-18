Global  

House impeachment vote, college football early signing period: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The nation braces for historic House impeachment vote, College Football's Early Signing Period begins and more things to start your Wednesday right.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: House Rules Committee Hashing Out Guidelines For Impeachment Vote

House Rules Committee Hashing Out Guidelines For Impeachment Vote 01:57

 A House impeachment vote against President Donald Trump is one day away; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

