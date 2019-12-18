Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blair tells Britain's Labour: change or face dustbin of history

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Labour's most successful election winner, will tell the opposition party it must change course after its catastrophic defeat last week or disappear as a party of government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Blair adviser: Labour will be

Former Blair adviser: Labour will be "finished" if Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes leader 02:13

 Former Blair adviser: Labour will be "finished" if Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes leader

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InstituteGC

Tony Blair Institute RT @kyliemaclellan: "The choice for Labour is to renew itself as the serious, progressive, non Conservative competitor for power...or retre… 2 minutes ago

jason_c_howk

jason criss howk RT @Reuters: Blair tells Britain's Labour: change or face dustbin of history https://t.co/ynvQQPSrii https://t.co/zWeQigMzGx 5 minutes ago

SViikna

Sulev Viikna “The takeover of the Labour Party by the far left turned it into a glorified protest movement with cult trimmings,… https://t.co/MaZrRVfcfg 9 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Blair tells Britain's Labour: change or face dustbin of history https://t.co/IAbxoASUWl 14 minutes ago

MxRevenge1

MxRevenge RT @richards1052: "Blair tells Britain's Labour: change or face dustbin of history." Tony, you are already in the dustbin of Labour history… 18 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Blair tells UK Labour: Overturn Corbyn's 'quasi-revolutionary socialism' (Reuters) https://t.co/fo1yZ7KNvH 19 minutes ago

LewieP

Lewie Procter Tony Blair: "the far left turned [Labour] into a glorified protest movement with cult trimmings"… https://t.co/xrFW2MnwiT 21 minutes ago

EuropeFife

Fife4Europe 🇪🇺 #ABTV #FBPE #StopBrexit Blair tells Labour: change or face dustbin of history https://t.co/49ysLPINL2 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.