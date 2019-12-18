Global  

Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler finalize merger to create fourth-largest automaker

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler have said the plan will result in €3.7 billion in savings, allowing them to work on creating more sustainable vehicles. The new company will be a 50-50 merger of the two.
