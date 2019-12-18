SC rejects review plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2

You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse Nirbhaya case: SC confirms death sentence to convict, rejects review plea https://t.co/xF0umQzUXP 3 minutes ago 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @NewsroomPostCom: #NirbhayaCase - #SupremeCourt rejects Nirbhaya rapist Akshay Kumar Singh's review plea The Supreme Court on Wednesday… 33 minutes ago 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @airnewsalerts: #Nirbhayacase: SC rejects the plea of convict seeking review of its 2017 judgement, says, they find no ground for review… 34 minutes ago Vijaya Karnataka Nirbhaya Case : 3 Bench Judge rejects convict's review plea | Vijay Karn... https://t.co/smXNwXH31K #NirbhayaCase #SupremeCourt #HangRapist 36 minutes ago Mr.selfish😎 RT @malathisaurabha: SC rejects Akshay Kumar Singh's review plea 👏👏👏 #MayNirbhayaSoulRestInPeace The Supreme Court has rejected Nirbhaya c… 49 minutes ago नम्रता 😍 RT @sailorsmoon: Supreme Court rejects review plea of nirbhaya convict. Hope thats end to this all and punishment can be expedited. 57 minutes ago kurup #Nirbhaya Zee News: Nirbhaya case convicts hanging confirmed as SC rejects Akshay Thakur's review plea.… https://t.co/I3svhKFbI4 1 hour ago TV9 Kannada 'Not Satisfied Until Death Warrant Issued': Nirbhaya’s Parents After SC Rejects Review Plea Video Link ►… https://t.co/gSdW0nzL1v 2 hours ago