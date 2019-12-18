Global  

India rejects final death sentence appeal in 2012 gang rape

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the final appeal of one of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 fatal gang rape of a woman on a moving bus in New Delhi, paving the way for the four to be hanged. The gruesome case made international headlines and exposed […]
News video: Dec 2012 gang rape case: International shooter Vartika Singh offers to execute convicts

Dec 2012 gang rape case: International shooter Vartika Singh offers to execute convicts 01:55

 International shooter Vartika Singh wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah offering to execute the rape convicts in the December 2012 gang rape case.

