How Boris Johnson has changed his mind over 'unelected bureaucrats' – Martyn McLaughlin Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Boris Johnson’s decision to send Nicky Morgan to the House of Lords so she can remain Culture Secretary is shameless, writes Martyn McLaughlin. If the tubthumping rhetoric directed by Boris Johnson at the “unelected bureaucrats” of the European Union seemed brazenly absurd and jingoistic even before he entered Downing Street, one of the first major decisions he has made since becoming Prime Minister merely confirms it, while sprinkling a little hypocrisy on top for good measure. His elevation of Nicky Morgan to the House of Lords, a move which allows her to remain in her role as Culture Secretary, is an affront to the UK constitution, a system knitted together from statute, case law,... Boris Johnson’s decision to send Nicky Morgan to the House of Lords so she can remain Culture Secretary is shameless, writes Martyn McLaughlin. If the tubthumping rhetoric directed by Boris Johnson at the “unelected bureaucrats” of the European Union seemed brazenly absurd and jingoistic even before he entered Downing Street, one of the first major decisions he has made since becoming Prime Minister merely confirms it, while sprinkling a little hypocrisy on top for good measure. His elevation of Nicky Morgan to the House of Lords, a move which allows her to remain in her role as Culture Secretary, is an affront to the UK constitution, a system knitted together from statute, case law,... 👓 View full article

Tweets about this ann fields i've not changed my mind, there is something wrong psychologically with boris johnson. he has issues. 15 hours ago Mr. Lexit #BetrayedByLabour #WorkersPartyGB RT @Tris_Stock: I've changed my mind about the need for a second chamber, at least in its current guise. "Politicians shouldn’t be rewarde… 19 hours ago Tris Stock I've changed my mind about the need for a second chamber, at least in its current guise. "Politicians shouldn’t be… https://t.co/f3Md7N301F 21 hours ago kevinmagoo72 @SkyNewsBreak I'm sure I can remember Nicky Morgan saying she'd refuse to serve under Boris Johnson. Wonder what ch… https://t.co/NsBybGw9Ey 2 days ago Glynis Fisher RT @BerniesOstrich: @tnewtondunn and who said in Sept 2018 she'd never serve Boris Johnson. Wonder what changed her mind? 2 days ago Foxtrot Ostrich @tnewtondunn and who said in Sept 2018 she'd never serve Boris Johnson. Wonder what changed her mind? 2 days ago David Vainqueur @EffieGib @iliveasnatalie @CPC_HQ British conservatism hasn't changed. Boris Johnson has promised to take UK out of… https://t.co/e1dxZKQd3O 2 days ago Ron Dickinson RT @BIM_Scot: @SkyNews Boris Johnson as usual repeated that 2014 referendum result should be respected, well 5 years is a long time in UK p… 2 days ago