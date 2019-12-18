Global  

How Boris Johnson has changed his mind over ‘unelected bureaucrats’ – Martyn McLaughlin

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
How Boris Johnson has changed his mind over ‘unelected bureaucrats’ – Martyn McLaughlinBoris Johnson’s decision to send Nicky Morgan to the House of Lords so she can remain Culture Secretary is shameless, writes Martyn McLaughlin. If the tubthumping rhetoric directed by Boris Johnson at the “unelected bureaucrats” of the European Union seemed brazenly absurd and jingoistic even before he entered Downing Street, one of the first major decisions he has made since becoming Prime Minister merely confirms it, while sprinkling a little hypocrisy on top for good measure. His elevation of Nicky Morgan to the House of Lords, a move which allows her to remain in her role as Culture Secretary, is an affront to the UK constitution, a system knitted together from statute, case law,...
