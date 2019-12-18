Hong Kong soccer fans jeer anthem ahead of China match
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Hong Kong football fans greeted the Chinese national anthem with jeers on Wednesday before their team's clash with China at a tournament in Busan as the political turmoil that has gripped the former British colony spilled over to the sports world.
Hong Kong fans attempted to drown out the Chinese national anthem with booing at a soccer match against mainland China, defying a Chinese law that makes disrespecting the anthem a crime. Matthew Larotonda reports.
