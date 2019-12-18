Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite appears to leak in full Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy Note line looks like it is finally getting a cheaper model. Thanks to leaks from WinFuture, we’ve got a decent look at what is supposedly the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The renders show a central camera cut out and a flat display... Samsung’s Galaxy Note line looks like it is finally getting a cheaper model. Thanks to leaks from WinFuture, we’ve got a decent look at what is supposedly the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The renders show a central camera cut out and a flat display... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AndroidGreek Galaxy Note 10 Lite Official Renders reveal with a flat display and More Read More: https://t.co/uqWiJ5IoHs… https://t.co/9Qs3xZYEwi 2 seconds ago Ashok Seervi RT @IndiaTodayTech: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show a triple rear camera setup, S-Pen support https://t.co/75CSyy2XMt 14 minutes ago FoneArena Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with AMOLED punch-hole flat display, square triple rear cameras, new S Pen surface… https://t.co/gqMgojDmdh 16 minutes ago Mobile Lifestyle Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with AMOLED punch-hole flat display, square triple rear cameras, new S Pen surface https://t.co/cMk3YioCI6 #tech 20 minutes ago IndiaTodayTech Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show a triple rear camera setup, S-Pen support https://t.co/75CSyy2XMt 33 minutes ago TechBuzz Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leaked, Colour Options Tipped https://t.co/EWZj2cwHRT https://t.co/rS1E5x8xa3 33 minutes ago Abhishek Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with AMOLED punch-hole flat display, square triple rear cameras, new S Pen surface https://t.co/0QTqQamEOJ 40 minutes ago GLITCHED The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Has Been Leaked and No One is Surprised https://t.co/AfZqp9IKZA https://t.co/22HBQzs5A2 45 minutes ago