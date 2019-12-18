Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa II: Middleweight rematch

It's a re-match from their fight in Bendigo in August. Jeff Horn says a second straight loss wouldn't necessarily cause him to retire and asserted he could do a lot better than the first fight.



Recent related news from verified sources 'It will be his last fight, I will retire Jeff Horn': Zerafa Michael Zerafa says he has never been better and will repeat his upset win over Jeff Horn to force the former world champion into retirement on Wednesday.

The Age 4 days ago



'I'm ending your f---ing career': Horn and Zerafa's camps trade barbs A relaxed Jeff Horn stayed cool while tempers flared and temperatures soared in Brisbane on Monday, in the build-up to his middleweight boxing rematch with...

The Age 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this