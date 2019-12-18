Global  

Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa II: Middleweight rematch

The Age Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
It's a re-match from their fight in Bendigo in August. Jeff Horn says a second straight loss wouldn't necessarily cause him to retire and asserted he could do a lot better than the first fight.
'It will be his last fight, I will retire Jeff Horn': Zerafa

Michael Zerafa says he has never been better and will repeat his upset win over Jeff Horn to force the former world champion into retirement on Wednesday.
The Age

'I'm ending your f---ing career': Horn and Zerafa's camps trade barbs

A relaxed Jeff Horn stayed cool while tempers flared and temperatures soared in Brisbane on Monday, in the build-up to his middleweight boxing rematch with...
The Age

