Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

In historic move, U.S. House set to vote to impeach Trump

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote on Wednesday when it is likely to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House meets for impeachment vote against Trump

House meets for impeachment vote against Trump 03:08

 The U.S. House of Representatives began debating the charges facing President Donald Trump ahead of a historic impeachment vote later on Wednesday. Chris Dignam has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.