Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sahitya Akademi awards announced: Shashi Tharoor named for English

Hindu Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Chinmoy Guha, the Bengali professor, has won hit for his essay Ghumer Darja Thele, while Tamil writer Cho. Dharman’s novel Sool has also bagged an award.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shashi Tharoor, Nand Kishore Acharya among writers to receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2019

Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. While Tharoor...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Sahitya Akademi awards announced: Shashi Tharoor named for English https://t.co/dITzykIiRf 3 minutes ago

MewadaAshoka

अशोक اشوک ਅਸ਼ੋਕ Ashoka RT @the_hindu: Sahitya Akademi has announced its awardees for this year https://t.co/nQvGnqWMf9 8 minutes ago

_RAJANDEEPKAUR

ਰਾਜਨਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ RT @THMumbai: Shashi Tharoor has won the Sahitya Akademi award for his book An Era of Darkness. Chinmoy Guha, the Bengali professor, has wo… 14 minutes ago

time8news

Time8News @ShashiTharoor won the #SahityaAkademiAward 2019 for his book 'An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India'… https://t.co/gvQUZHYHpD 17 minutes ago

zindagiimages

Chego Congratulations shashi taroor https://t.co/cxlLcvftKW 20 minutes ago

husseinshoboksh

حسين شبكشي Sahitya Akademi awards announced: Shashi Tharoor named for English https://t.co/LFuqsjlZdx 28 minutes ago

THMumbai

The Hindu-Mumbai Shashi Tharoor has won the Sahitya Akademi award for his book An Era of Darkness. Chinmoy Guha, the Bengali profess… https://t.co/FraGBaTbEu 31 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Sahitya Akademi has announced its awardees for this year https://t.co/nQvGnqWMf9 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.