Steve Smith clone gets Sydney Sixers off to a flyer Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

An unbeaten 81 by Josh Philippe has helped the Sydney Sixers launch their BBL campaign in style, cruising to an eight-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers . 👓 View full article

