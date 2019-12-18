Global  

Labour leadership: Emily Thornberry to run for Labour leadership

BBC News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The shadow foreign secretary becomes the first Labour MP to formally announce her candidacy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sadiq Khan's focus is on 'delivering for Londoners'

Sadiq Khan's focus is on 'delivering for Londoners' 00:38

 The Mayor of London wants to see more winning coming from the Labour party and rules himself out of any future Labour leadership race by saying his focus is on 'delivering for Londoners'.

