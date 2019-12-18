Global  

Come all ye faithful: Howard's Christmas bash

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
It was a conservative-heavy affair with all the trimmings — from early arrivals including Tony Abbott campaigner Piers Akerman to even earlier arrival Maurice Newman.
