NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman

Hindu Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal quashes conversion of Tata Sons into a private company, holds N. Chandrasekaran’s appointment illegal.
i_amdinesh

Dinesh Sharma Dr @Swamy39 ji Several Tata stocks fall after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as holding firm chief… https://t.co/BbYsptcf3N 11 minutes ago

vbhat_hyderabad

Venkatraman Bhat RT @MaheshJoshi_MJ: Huge Setback for Ratan Tata! NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran's appointment hel… 32 minutes ago

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr @Swamy39 jee : Tata group stocks tumble after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman !! 🌟💥 https://t.co/Cvy4L1yvyT 38 minutes ago

Shahab_Rf

ShahabAhmad RT @IndianExpress: Tata Global Beverages plunged 4.14 per cent, Tata Coffee fell 3.67 per cent and Tata Motors dropped 3.05 per cent on the… 42 minutes ago

jameelsjam

Jameel جمیل RT @RkMishraEr: This👇🏼order is extremely disturbing for ⁦@TataCompanies⁩ as it raises questions on governance of TATA. NCLAT restores Cyr… 48 minutes ago

bksundar

Karthik Sundar Balasubramaniyan RT @jagdishshetty: Tata Group | NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran's appointment held illegal: setback… 1 hour ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons..... #India… https://t.co/ASp92lUFDr 1 hour ago

ColVijai

Col vijai this country has a fair share of idiots in judiciary!!! They would like to sink Tata Group;;!! NCLATores Cyrus Mist… https://t.co/e16DueBKE1 2 hours ago

