Police officer Amjad Ditta in group charged with sex offences

BBC News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Sixteen men from Halifax charged with historical sex offences against girls.
Tweets about this

badestkarma

Badkarma RT @KTHopkins: West Yorkshire Police Officer within Police Protective Services charged with sexual touching of a young child “Amjad Ditta… 7 seconds ago

DCTFTW

Ms. Donna RT @NatashaFatah: Halifax, UK: Police officer Amjad Ditta in group of 16 men charged with***offences against children aged between 13 and… 8 seconds ago

JayHall26

Jay Hall BBC News - Police officer Amjad Ditta in group charged with***offences https://t.co/6cX8EYxnpO 12 seconds ago

MikeDonohue1

Michael Donohue RT @darth_frog: BBC News - Muslim police officer Amjad Ditta in group charged with***offences. https://t.co/L4YiAjjKLF 21 seconds ago

TheBuccaneer3

TheBuccaneer RT @tobystyke74: RAPE JIHAD 16 men including police officer Amjad Ditta are charged over historic child sexual exploitation in Halifax. T… 33 seconds ago

EdTweets92

Ed RT @BBCLookNorth: Sixteen men, including police officer Amjad Ditta, have been charged with historical***offences against children aged b… 37 seconds ago

SpencerFildes

spencer fildes RT @GSpellchecker: Amjad Ditta, a West Yorkshire Police officer, is among those prosecuted over sexual abuse between 2006 and 2009. Halifa… 50 seconds ago

scook9914

Simon Cook 🇬🇧🐺 RT @MarquessBraith1: BREAKING: 16 men including police officer Amjad Ditta charged over Halifax 'grooming gang'. More to follow ..... htt… 1 minute ago

