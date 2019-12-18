Global  

Germany bans so-called gay conversion therapy for minors

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is banning so-called gay conversion therapy for minors, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Wednesday, saying the practice that purports to make patients straight has no scientific basis and often causes psychological harm. Merkel’s Cabinet also outlawed the use of conversion therapy with adults who have diminished decision-making capabilities and barred advertisements […]
