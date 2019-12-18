Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — At least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather, assessments by the National Weather Service show. Survey teams from regional weather service offices found evidence that twisters struck from western Louisiana to southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, with 10 tornadoes in Mississippi […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WWAY

WWAY News The strongest storm was an EF-3 tornado with winds of as much as 160 mph. It left a path 62 miles long in Louisiana… https://t.co/tUqEFdC6Zj 10 minutes ago

Nancycfields1

Nancy Fields Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days https://t.co/hVuSwfoEnR 18 minutes ago

alexolsen24

Kim RT @KLOVEnews: Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit south over 2 days https://t.co/zlESFtfw9Q https://t.co/d3fIPdJzb8 50 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS At least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather, assessments by the… https://t.co/9iYOq6dZJE 50 minutes ago

sporkette

Patricia Spork Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days https://t.co/gOmIKW1Nbp 51 minutes ago

TrussTribune

Trussville Tribune Weather officials: Alabama hit with 9 tornadoes; 24 hit South over 2 days https://t.co/oFTN1KH3f9 https://t.co/Ma3P3Gpu2r 52 minutes ago

filterednews

Filtered News Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days - Breitbart https://t.co/27T638TXtn 1 hour ago

newscourier

The News Courier At least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather, assessments by the… https://t.co/MS9JxgRaPp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.