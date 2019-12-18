Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh 'curious' to know about Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss 13's unseen video shows Arti Singh question who Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri really is

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shhhhh. RT @sidharthglow: Bigg boss is getting too chaotic. Can they evict people already? Arti Singh is useless right now. Arhaan is boring but th… 2 hours ago RO H AN 🕊✨ RT @tellychakkar: Arti Singh Shared her views regarding Paras Chhabra's personal life. COLORS TV Voot Bigg Boss #ArtiSingh #ParasChhabra… 3 hours ago Tellychakkar.com Arti Singh Shared her views regarding Paras Chhabra's personal life. COLORS TV Voot Bigg Boss #ArtiSingh… https://t.co/Bd44yTgsTA 3 hours ago Pinkvilla Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh asks Rashami Desai about Paras Chhabra and girlfriend Akanksha Puri -… https://t.co/asIhslh249 3 hours ago khushboo RT @Spotboye: In a video shared on social media, @sidharth_shukla was caught gathering a crowd and mimicking how he found #ArtiSingh funny… 5 hours ago Astha Bansal RT @dna: #BiggBoss13: #ArtiSingh 'curious' to know about #ParasChhabra's girlfriend #AkankshaPuri https://t.co/1dOLMAbfrz . . . . #BigBoss1… 6 hours ago DNA #BiggBoss13: #ArtiSingh 'curious' to know about #ParasChhabra's girlfriend #AkankshaPuri https://t.co/1dOLMAbfrz .… https://t.co/5KaO9MaPS7 6 hours ago SpotboyE In a video shared on social media, @sidharth_shukla was caught gathering a crowd and mimicking how he found… https://t.co/80bXTbPNsO 7 hours ago