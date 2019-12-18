Donald Trump's Impeachment Is Coming. How Did We Get Here?
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Barring an actual heavenly intervention, Donald Trump will be impeached on Wednesday. The current president will become only the third commander-in-chief to face the legal undertaking in the 243-year history of the United States. On these shores, a general election and the omnipresent spectre of Brexit have somewhat relegated the story to a secondary concern for us Brits, so it seems timely to take stock and ask how we got here and what happens next.OK, what happens next? Steady on, let’s deal with today first. The US House of Representatives – the lower of the two houses, which has a Democratic majority – will today discuss two charges against Trump: that he abused his...
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.
