Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump administration advances prescription drug import plan

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Trump administration advances prescription drug import planWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration, eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, on Wednesday moved forward on its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-priced medicines from abroad. Health officials unveiled a proposed regulation that would allow states to import many brand name drugs from Canada, with federal oversight. A second draft plan would let pharmaceutical companies seek approval to import their own drugs, from any country. It's unclear that either idea will have an impact on patients' costs ahead of the 2020 election, but the Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump administration plans the import of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada

Trump administration plans the import of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada 01:38

 The Trump administration is moving ahead with plans to allow the import of cheaper drugs from Canada and beyond.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stageonemarket

Stage One Marketing U.S. Advances Plan to Allow Imports of Certain Drugs in Bid to Cut Prices The Trump administration is moving forw… https://t.co/ZcRBZGG8b8 35 minutes ago

DennisKendel

Dennis Kendel Trump administration advances plan to import cheaper Canadian prescription drugs /via @globeandmail https://t.co/QdjIYGGTCz 58 minutes ago

DennisKendel

Dennis Kendel RT @CADTH_ACMTS: U.S. health officials unveil proposed regulations to allow states to import brand name drugs from Canada, with federal ove… 58 minutes ago

CADTH_ACMTS

CADTH U.S. health officials unveil proposed regulations to allow states to import brand name drugs from Canada, with fede… https://t.co/9STVOt44Mu 1 hour ago

ormacheatuco

Antonio Ormachea Trump #administration is set to issue a #rule letting #states develop plans to #import certain #prescription #drugs… https://t.co/4zP5ija8Xe 1 hour ago

YWN

Yeshiva World News Trump Administration Advances Prescription Drug Import Plan https://t.co/Rg3SQGfBS6 1 hour ago

spenraw

Spencer Shea Trump administration advances plan to import cheaper Canadian prescription drugs https://t.co/rPVaqjKge4 2 hours ago

gschildk

GUSTAVO SCHILDKNECHT Trump administration is set to issue a rule letting states develop plans to import certain prescription drugs from… https://t.co/5tnY6NtrxS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.