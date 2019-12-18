Labour Will Be ‘Finished’ If Its Next Leader Continues Corbyn’s Politics, Tony Blair Warns

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Labour will be "finished" and replaced by a new political party if it chooses a new leader who sticks with Jeremy Corbyn's politics, Tony Blair has warned. In a withering post-mortem of the party's shattering election defeat, the former prime minister said Corbyn had turned it into "a glorified protest movement with cult trimmings". Labour was "marooned on Fantasy Island" and its leadership contenders should realise that the only way back to the "mainland" of mainstream politics was to stop accommodating the far left, Blair said. The ex-PM, who led the party to three general election victories, stressed that the 2019 defeat was much...


