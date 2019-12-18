Global  

Joe Giudice says it's 'time to let go' amid Teresa Giudice separation news

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Joe Giudice, husband of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, has stated 'It's Time To Let Go' in an Instagram post.
News video: Teresa Giudice And Joe Giudice Split After 20 Years Of Marriage

Teresa Giudice And Joe Giudice Split After 20 Years Of Marriage 00:46

 Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have decided to separate after two decades of marriage. The split comes after a tumultuous few years filled with prison time and alleged affairs. According to People, the estranged couple “have been separated.” “They...

