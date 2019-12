WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will consider expanding protections for churches against job-discrimination claims. The justices agreed to review two cases in which a federal appeals court allowed discrimination lawsuits by teachers against two Catholic schools in California to proceed. The court has previously ruled that religious employees of a church […]

