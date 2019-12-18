Global  

IRA man John Downey participated in Hyde Park bombing, judge rules

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
IRA man John Downey participated in Hyde Park bombing, judge rulesRelatives of four soldiers killed win first stage of damages claim against suspect Relatives of four British soldiers killed in the Hyde Park bombing have won the first stage of a high court damages claim against suspect John Downey. Family members of Royal Household Cavalrymen who died in the July...
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: John Downey was responsible for 1982 attack

John Downey was responsible for 1982 attack 02:13

 The High Court has decided that IRA member John Downey was responsible for the 1982 Hyde Park bombing in which four British soldiers were killed.

