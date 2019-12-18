Global  

California earthquake warning app sends 1st public alert

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s new earthquake early warning cellphone app issued its first public alert when a modest tremor occurred this week in a rural area of the state, a newspaper reported. MyShake app project manager Jennifer Strauss said more than 40 people received the warning when a 4.3 magnitude quake struck Tuesday morning […]
