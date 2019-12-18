Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders imposed across Karnataka till December 21

Hindu Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Though several groups had already received police permission to hold peaceful protests on December 19, it’s unlikely that they would be allowed to hold any rallies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SakharamaS

Sakharama Somayaji RT @the_hindu: Section 144 of the Cr. PC will be in force till December 21 and permission to hold protests and rallies have been denied, ac… 24 minutes ago

vkumar111

vimlesh kumar Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders imposed across Karnataka till December 21 https://t.co/S2styW73Nz 49 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Section 144 of the Cr. PC will be in force till December 21 and permission to hold protests and rallies have been d… https://t.co/CI5pKSpeYm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.