Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders imposed across Karnataka till December 21 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Though several groups had already received police permission to hold peaceful protests on December 19, it’s unlikely that they would be allowed to hold any rallies. 👓 View full article



