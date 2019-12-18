Farzam RT @Elizrael: How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/a4gJDcYahM excellent op-ed by @naderalihashemi 13 hours ago

Elizabeth Tsurkov How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/a4gJDcYahM excellent op-ed by @naderalihashemi 14 hours ago

naeem iqbal How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/9udO9qsADz 18 hours ago

Peter Pan RT @GiulioTerzi: How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/Btkde1VpfD @GlobalCRL 2 days ago

ForensicPsyMD How Iran Justifies Its Violence - The New York Times https://t.co/Kef9ZB7CbY 2 days ago

Ricardo Gardel How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/gkKrxsEamZ 2 days ago

هوتن حجازی RT @NegarMortazavi: How Iran Justifies Its Violence: Tehran uses religious arguments, anti-imperialist nationalism and neo-Stalinist repres… 2 days ago