Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How Iran Justifies Its Violence

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Tehran uses religious arguments, anti-imperialist nationalism and neo-Stalinist repression to ensure compliance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FarzamIsTaken

Farzam RT @Elizrael: How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/a4gJDcYahM excellent op-ed by @naderalihashemi 13 hours ago

Elizrael

Elizabeth Tsurkov How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/a4gJDcYahM excellent op-ed by @naderalihashemi 14 hours ago

naeem_i

naeem iqbal How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/9udO9qsADz 18 hours ago

ArtPoemPeace

Peter Pan RT @GiulioTerzi: How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/Btkde1VpfD @GlobalCRL 2 days ago

ForensicPsyMD

ForensicPsyMD How Iran Justifies Its Violence - The New York Times https://t.co/Kef9ZB7CbY 2 days ago

Ricardo_Gardel

Ricardo Gardel How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/gkKrxsEamZ 2 days ago

analyticnomad

هوتن حجازی RT @NegarMortazavi: How Iran Justifies Its Violence: Tehran uses religious arguments, anti-imperialist nationalism and neo-Stalinist repres… 2 days ago

h0d3r_fa

حسین درخشان RT @tparsi: By @naderalihashemi How Iran Justifies Its Violence https://t.co/rAZscShI14 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.