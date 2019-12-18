Ex-footballer sentenced for public masturbation Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Ex-Crystal Palace star Neil Shipperley performed a sex act in front of a mother and her daughter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this wikiglobals Neil Shipperley (Former English Footballer) Sentenced for Public Masturbation Neil Jason Shipperley is an English f… https://t.co/kDjZa2Yh4O 10 hours ago MyCityNews.ca Ex-footballer sentenced for public masturbation https://t.co/1ySZi3AAga https://t.co/3g15pCCxA4 10 hours ago