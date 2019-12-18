Global  

Administration seeks to bar convicted immigrants from asylum

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigrants convicted of illegally reentering the U.S., driving drunk or committing domestic violence will be barred from claiming asylum under a proposed regulation announced Wednesday by the Trump administration. The proposal, which must go through a public comment period before it is finalized, lists seven criminal areas, including some low-level crimes, that […]
