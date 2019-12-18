Administration seeks to bar convicted immigrants from asylum Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigrants convicted of illegally reentering the U.S., driving drunk or committing domestic violence will be barred from claiming asylum under a proposed regulation announced Wednesday by the Trump administration. The proposal, which must go through a public comment period before it is finalized, lists seven criminal areas, including some low-level crimes, that […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this VK2 RT @mamendoza480: 💥YES! AS it should be! Immigrants convicted of illegally reentering the U.S., driving drunk or committing domestic violen… 11 minutes ago Primary Source Politics Administration Seeks to Bar Convicted Immigrants From Asylum https://t.co/3rtYux5yLv 38 minutes ago