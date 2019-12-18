Pelosi opens debate for U.S. House vote on impeachment articles Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day. 👓 View full article

Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments shortly after the House approved the articles impeaching President Donald Trump. We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side. So far we...

