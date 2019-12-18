Global  

Pelosi opens debate for U.S. House vote on impeachment articles

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Pelosi opens debate for U.S. House vote on impeachment articlesSpeaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day.
