Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sen. Mitch McConnell on possible impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell frankly dismissed the notion that he'll be impartial during an anticipated impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: McConnell dismisses call for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

McConnell dismisses call for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial 03:16

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday signaled opposition to a Democratic request to call new witnesses in a Senate trial expected next month on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertHoustonII

Robert Houston Sen. Mitch McConnell on possible impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all' https://t.co/fDvVZMYvaz 5 minutes ago

Richard92930743

Richard Hamilton🇩🇪🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇪 RT @ABC: Following a day of partisan bickering between Senate party leaders over possible impeachment trial, Majority Leader Mitch McConnel… 6 minutes ago

mycomfor

My Comfor Sen. #MitchMcConnell on possible #impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all' https://t.co/PzequE0JxF 26 minutes ago

ReaLeeMe1

Ralph Lee This impeachment thing needs more charismatic people running the show. First you've got Adam Schiff. No charisma th… https://t.co/1v2cBK0jZ2 45 minutes ago

julie_cappiello

Julie Cappiello 🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @ABC: NEW: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flatly rejects Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for a deal on live witnesses at po… 58 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News Following a day of partisan bickering between Senate party leaders over possible impeachment trial, Majority Leader… https://t.co/Dvnxfw76SB 1 hour ago

JohnGri52552981

JG3 Lmao Moscow Mitch impartial his head is so far up TRUMP'S***he can taste the bucket of chicken he ate 10 minutes… https://t.co/rWMDrcpT6J 1 hour ago

TheNewYorker914

Sane Republican @senatemajldr Sen. Mitch McConnell on possible impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all'. RECUSE… https://t.co/DnOrcTKmaL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.