U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell frankly dismissed the notion that he'll be impartial during an anticipated impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert Houston Sen. Mitch McConnell on possible impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all' https://t.co/fDvVZMYvaz 5 minutes ago Richard Hamilton🇩🇪🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇪 RT @ABC: Following a day of partisan bickering between Senate party leaders over possible impeachment trial, Majority Leader Mitch McConnel… 6 minutes ago My Comfor Sen. #MitchMcConnell on possible #impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all' https://t.co/PzequE0JxF 26 minutes ago Ralph Lee This impeachment thing needs more charismatic people running the show. First you've got Adam Schiff. No charisma th… https://t.co/1v2cBK0jZ2 45 minutes ago Julie Cappiello 🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @ABC: NEW: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flatly rejects Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for a deal on live witnesses at po… 58 minutes ago ABC News Following a day of partisan bickering between Senate party leaders over possible impeachment trial, Majority Leader… https://t.co/Dvnxfw76SB 1 hour ago JG3 Lmao Moscow Mitch impartial his head is so far up TRUMP'S***he can taste the bucket of chicken he ate 10 minutes… https://t.co/rWMDrcpT6J 1 hour ago Sane Republican @senatemajldr Sen. Mitch McConnell on possible impeachment trial: 'I'm not impartial about this at all'. RECUSE… https://t.co/DnOrcTKmaL 2 hours ago