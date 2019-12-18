Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () The US Coast Guard has warned mariners off the coasts of South Carolina and Florida to use “extreme caution” near a Russian surveillance ship spotted sailing in the international waters and engaging in “erratic manoeuvres”. A Marine Safety Information Bulletin was broadcasting throughout the area to alert mariners about a Vishnya-class spy ship that was failing to use its running lights despite low visibility conditions and operating in an “unsafe manner”, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard told CNN. “The United States Coast Guard has received reports indicating that the RFN Viktor Leonov (AGI-175) has been operating in an unsafe manner off the coast of South...