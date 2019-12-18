Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

The US Coast Guard has warned mariners off the coasts of South Carolina and Florida to use “extreme caution” near a Russian surveillance ship spotted sailing in the international waters and engaging in “erratic manoeuvres”. A Marine Safety Information Bulletin was broadcasting throughout the area to alert mariners about a Vishnya-class spy ship that was failing to use its running lights despite low visibility conditions and operating in an “unsafe manner”, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard told CNN. “The United States Coast Guard has received reports indicating that the RFN Viktor Leonov (AGI-175) has been operating in an unsafe manner off the coast of South... The US Coast Guard has warned mariners off the coasts of South Carolina and Florida to use “extreme caution” near a Russian surveillance ship spotted sailing in the international waters and engaging in “erratic manoeuvres”. A Marine Safety Information Bulletin was broadcasting throughout the area to alert mariners about a Vishnya-class spy ship that was failing to use its running lights despite low visibility conditions and operating in an “unsafe manner”, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard told CNN. “The United States Coast Guard has received reports indicating that the RFN Viktor Leonov (AGI-175) has been operating in an unsafe manner off the coast of South... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michelle Lumadue RT @mcspocky: Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off the US coast https://t.co/gSEihB6wIi Donald tRump's friends… 8 minutes ago Chris Boyd RT @BombshellDAILY: ERRATIC RUSSIAN SPY SHIP SPOTTED OFF U.S. COAST Monitoring vessel operating near Carribean. https://t.co/fiLOrdIQfj 28 minutes ago Pam Adams @SenFeinstein Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast. What are we doing about it???? 36 minutes ago Pam Adams @RepSwalwell Russian spy ship has been spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast. Who do we tell? It’s not right. 37 minutes ago Pam Adams @politicususa Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast. What are we doing about it? 38 minutes ago Pam Adams @JoyAnnReid Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast. Is anyone checking this out??! 40 minutes ago Sheila K Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast https://t.co/Y18tHWBq8a 47 minutes ago