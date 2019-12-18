Global  

Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. in House debate before impeachment vote

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment 00:37

 House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his actions have left legislators with "no choice" but to act. Ms Pelosi said she opened debate "solemnly and sadly", insisting if the House does not act now, "we would be...

