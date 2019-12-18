Global  

Pakistan govt says Pervez Musharraf not given fair trial

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Pakistan govt says Pervez Musharraf not given fair trialISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that former president General Pervez Musharraf was not given a “fair trial” as a special court had sentenced him in absentia to death in the high treason case. “President Musharraf was neither allowed to produce evidence nor given a chance to record his statement under Article 342 of the constitution by the court,” attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan said at a late Tuesday night press conference in Islamabad. He said his comments should not be construed as supporting or favouring an individual. “I am only...
News video: Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case 02:16

 It is the first time in the country's history a former leader has received the death sentence.

