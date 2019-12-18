Global  

Teen girl sneaks into small plane, drives it into fence

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at an airport in central California and drove it into a chain-link fence. The teenager breached the fence of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence, airport spokeswoman Vikkie […]
Tweets about this

SallyMoen2

Sally Moen RT @ABCWorldNews: STOLEN PLANE: New video shows a 17-year-old girl in custody after allegedly breaching security at the Fresno Yosemite Int… 3 minutes ago

GBarta42384

G M B RT @971theticketxyt: Teen Girl Sneaks Into Small Plane, Drives It Into Fence https://t.co/cNrPmb5SwT 35 minutes ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket Teen Girl Sneaks Into Small Plane, Drives It Into Fence https://t.co/cNrPmb5SwT 48 minutes ago

ladyndewgreen88

Meagyun RT @WISH_TV: A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at an airport in central Califo… 54 minutes ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at an airport in cen… https://t.co/EuGXGNXeVe 54 minutes ago

KOINNews

KOIN News Airport officials said officers found the teen in the pilot’s seat, wearing the pilot’s headset. https://t.co/EdETfAsPQD 1 hour ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight STOLEN PLANE: New video shows a 17-year-old girl in custody after allegedly breaching security at the Fresno Yosemi… https://t.co/rXsgHhjTBV 1 hour ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 TEEN CRASHES PLANE: Airport officials in Fresno say officers found the teen in the pilot's seat, wearing the headse… https://t.co/sKmCboVC38 2 hours ago

