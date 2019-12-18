Global  

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump "if that's appropriate and required by law."
