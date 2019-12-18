Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump "if that's appropriate and required by law." 👓 View full article

