Former Quebec premier Jean Charest considering run for Conservative leadership

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Jean Charest is thinking about running to replace Andrew Scheer as federal Conservative Party leader, according to sources close to the former Quebec premier.
