Richard Lambert RT @delta_su: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest was under surveillance from police anti-corruption unit: report https://t.co/3I6hTZx1LK Co… 2 seconds ago

Susan Beaudry RT @PnPCBC: Spending public money on the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion sends the wrong signal, says former Quebec premier Jean Cha… 5 minutes ago

Lily & Me RT @sunlorrie: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest considering run for Conservative leadership https://t.co/ahsaREyk8F #cdnpoli 14 minutes ago

Gern Blanston RT @PnPCBC: Jean Charest is thinking about running to replace Andrew Scheer as federal Conservative Party leader, according to sources clos… 17 minutes ago

lex gill In honor of the news that former Quebec premier Jean Charest is now considering a run for the Conservative leadersh… https://t.co/bBgJKzoEnc 17 minutes ago

dawn RT @CBCPolitics: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest considering run for Conservative leadership https://t.co/uycypwO0WQ #hw #cdnpoli https:… 19 minutes ago

SadforAlberta #TrudeauforTreason ❌ RT @Danbalkwill1: Pppppisss Offfff Jean! Schart eh! Can You imagine this guy as leader and the outrage in the west? Immediate Wexit, regar… 21 minutes ago