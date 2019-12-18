People stabbed at Oregon shopping center, suspect apprehended

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Police say multiple people were stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping center and that a suspect has been apprehended. According to Beaverton Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning near a Wells Fargo bank. Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding late Wednesday morning. No further details were immediately available.


