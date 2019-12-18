Global  

Newcomers Russell and Ackie know the weight of ‘Star Wars’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest “Star War” trilogy might be drawing to a close, but newcomers Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie are hoping they’ll become part of the ensemble of memorable characters introduced throughout the nine film Skywalker saga. Russell is well-established, while Ackie is an actress on the rise. Both learned quickly about […]
