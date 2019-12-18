Newcomers Russell and Ackie know the weight of ‘Star Wars’

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest “Star War” trilogy might be drawing to a close, but newcomers Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie are hoping they’ll become part of the ensemble of memorable characters introduced throughout the nine film Skywalker saga. Russell is well-established, while Ackie is an actress on the rise. Both learned quickly about […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: POPSUGAR - Published We Had the Star Wars Cast Compete in Pictionary, and I Want to Frame Oscar Isaac's Chewie Masterpiece 07:33 Grab your lightsabers and a pint of blue milk: the third and final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is almost here! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the Resistance and the First Order back for one last battle as the final part of the Skywalker saga comes to an end. We sat down with...